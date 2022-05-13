Council by-election results scorecard 2022-2023
Here’s the latest running tally of seats changing hands in principal authority council by-elections held since the last May round of local elections:
Con
Lab
LibDem
Green
|Ref/
Ukip
SNP
Plaid
|Ind/
Other
|Net
change
|Con
|–
|-1
(0/-1)
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|-1
(0/-1)
|-2
|Lab
|+1
(+1/0)
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|+1
|LibDem
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|Green
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|Ref/
Ukip
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|SNP
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|Plaid
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|Ind/
Other
|+1
(+1/0)
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|+1
The net totals in the right hand column give the overall political lay of the land, as shown by local council by-election results.
But it’s the details in each row of how a party’s performance varies against its different rivals that is the most useful in my book. That shows us what’s happening below in the surface in a way that national voting intention polls often struggle to do because they give total support levels rather than vote switching figures.
Much of the source data for this table comes via Britain Elects, Election Maps UK or ALDC. Thank you to all three.
For by-elections in 2021-2022, see the scorecard here.
