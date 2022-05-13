Political

Council by-election results scorecard 2022-2023

Here’s the latest running tally of seats changing hands in principal authority council by-elections held since the last May round of local elections:


Con
Lab
LibDem
Green		Ref/
Ukip
SNP
Plaid		Ind/
Other		Net
change
Con-1
(0/-1)		-1
(0/-1)		-2
Lab+1
(+1/0)		+1
LibDem0
Green0
Ref/
Ukip		0
SNP0
Plaid0
Ind/
Other		+1
(+1/0)		+1
Each row shows the net gains or losses for that party, broken down by where those gains/losses have come from. Each cell shows the net gains/losses, followed by in brackets the total number of gains and the total number of losses.

The net totals in the right hand column give the overall political lay of the land, as shown by local council by-election results.

But it’s the details in each row of how a party’s performance varies against its different rivals that is the most useful in my book. That shows us what’s happening below in the surface in a way that national voting intention polls often struggle to do because they give total support levels rather than vote switching figures.

Much of the source data for this table comes via Britain Elects, Election Maps UK or ALDC. Thank you to all three.

For by-elections in 2021-2022, see the scorecard here.

Polling UnPacked book cover and Sunday Times review quote

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis

Email*
Name*
What would you like to receive?*
If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.