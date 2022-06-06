Second Wakefield by-election poll puts Labour well ahead

After the JL Partners poll putting Labour ahead of the Conservatives by 48%-28% in the Wakefield by-election, we now a poll from Survation:

A notably higher combined share for Labour and the Conservatives in this poll than in the JL Partners one. But the basic picture – Labour well ahead – is the same.

How reliable are such by-election polls? Take a look at my latest Week in Polls round-up for the answer to that, and sign up here to receive future Week in Polls round-ups direct to your email inbox.

