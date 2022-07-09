Ruth Gripper selected for Truro and Falmouth

Liberal Democrat members in Truro and Falmouth have picked their Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC), as Cornish Stuff reports:

Ruth Gripper will be the Liberal Democrat candidate in the Truro and Falmouth constituency at the next general election after being reselected by local party members.

The 36-year old, who stood against the current MP Cherilyn Mackrory in the 2019 election, said:

“I’m delighted and honoured to have been reselected as the Liberal Democrat candidate for Truro and Falmouth. This is my home and I will always put the people of Truro and Falmouth first.

“The lies and chaos from Downing Street over so many months have done huge damage to our politics and to our country’s standing in the world. People deserve better from our politicians. That’s why I got into politics in the first place and I’m looking forward to sharing our positive Liberal Democrat alternative”.