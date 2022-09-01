Leave.EU goes into liquidation, leaving debt to data regulator

Bristol World reports:

Pro-Brexit lobby group Leave.EU has gone into liquidation with debts of more than £7m, documents submitted to Companies House show.

The body was co-founded by Arron Banks as a support group for Nigel Farage and his campaign to leave the European Union…

It made ‘serious breaches’ of electronic marketing laws by sending subscribers more than a million emails which included marketing for GoSkippy insurance brand.

Almost 300,000 emails containing a Leave.Eu newsletter were also sent to customers of the same company.

The group was subsequently fined £70,000 – and then lost an appeal against the fines last year.

Now it has emerged that the group, which was last registered to Henleaze Business Centre, has gone into liquidation owing a total £7.1m. That includes a £7m debt to Mr Banks, who loaned the group £6m… The group also owes £52,050 in fines to the [data regulator] Information Commissioners’ Office.