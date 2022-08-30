Lib Dems gear up for possible by-election in Michael Gove’s seat

In the news today about the man who previously tried to ban curved walls (yes, really):

As The Guardian adds:

Selection for the seat, held by Gove since 2005, closes on Thursday evening, and Lib Dem officials are planning for a possibly imminent campaign the party would fight on issues including the state of local hospitals and plans to drill for gas locally. A Conservative source said, however, it was not true Gove planned to quit as an MP. Speculation that he might has intensified since Gove publicly backed Rishi Sunak to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister, and said he did not expect to be in government again. Before becoming an MP, Gove was a prominent journalist for the Times, and there have been reports he is considering a return to the profession.

Note: there’s a different selection process for (potential) Parliamentary by-elections due to the national nature of such contests.

