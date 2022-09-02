Vikki Slade selected for Mid Dorset and North Poole

The local Liberal Democrat party reports:

Broadstone Councillor, Vikki Slade, has been elected by members of Mid Dorset and North Poole Liberal Democrats to contest the next General Election…

Vikki has been a Councillor for our area since 2011 and was first selected to fight the seat when Dame Annette Brooke retired in 2015. She also served as the first leader of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council when it was formed in 2019 and is currently leader of the opposition and Liberal Democrat Group on the local authority…

As part of her selection address, Vikki told members:

“Mid Dorset and North Poole deserves an MP who acts on our issues. From filthy water in the Stour, to sewage bubbling up through floors in homes in Broadstone; elderly people in Corfe Mullen left waiting on the pavement for hours due to ambulance waiting times; patients having to visit Swanage daily to deal with injuries because GP surgeries in Wareham are overwhelmed and residents in Wimborne worried about the possible loss of their sports centre.”

She also expressed concerns about the lack of attention from the current Member of Parliament who has not spoken in Parliament since December 2021 or made a meaningful reference to our constituency in the House of Commons since before the pandemic, 29 months ago!