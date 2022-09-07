PODCAST – It was the Blue Wall, not the Red Wall, that triggered Brexit
Podcast favourite Tim Bale has a new book out about how Brexit happened – both why the referendum was called and then why it was lost. Discussing his book on the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts we get into how the real trigger of Brexit was the Blue Wall, not the Red Wall. Take a listen to find out why…
Show notes
- Tim Bale on Twitter.
- Michael Crick’s Twitter account about MP selections.
- Jonathan Portes’s article on what Leave campaigners promised on immigration.
- Brexit: an accident waiting to happen? Why David Cameron called the 2016 Referendum – and why he lost it by Tim Bale: Amazon.*
- For the record by David Cameron: Amazon, Bookshop, Waterstones.*
- Theme tune by Hugo Lee.
- New to listening to podcasts? Here are some tips on how to listen to podcasts.
