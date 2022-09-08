Ed Davey reacts to new Prime Minister’s energy price policy
Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said:
“This phony freeze will still leave struggling families and pensioners facing impossible choices this winter as energy bills almost double.
“Liz Truss and the Conservatives are choosing to allow this huge hike to people’s heating costs, while refusing to properly tax the eye-watering profits of oil and gas companies.
“This is a deliberate choice and it is the wrong one. People are furious that once again the Conservatives are on the side of oil and gas giants making record profits rather than families struggling to make ends meet.”
Worth also noting how little detail there is about any of the plans, including the minor detail of how it will be paid for:
