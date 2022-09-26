Political

Training a dog to find potholes

Yes, it’s a Liberal Democrat councillor at work:

He also does great photo opportunities too (though without any ducks):

I met Mike speaking at the Dover and Deal Liberal Democrats annual dinner over the weekend, which smartly invited Lib Dems from neighbouring local parties too.

If you’d like me to come and talk at your own Lib Dem event, either in person or virtually, please do get in touch.

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis

"*" indicates required fields

Email*
Name*
What would you like to receive?*
If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.