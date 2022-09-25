Will Forster selected by Lib Dems for Woking constituency

The local party reports:

The Lib Dems have selected local councillor Will Forster as their candidate for Woking, with speculation that an early General Election could be called following Liz Truss becoming Prime Minister.

The Blue Wall constituency is set to be a two-horse race between the Lib Dems and the Conservatives. In May, the Lib Dems gained control of Woking Borough Council by winning 70% of the seats up for election.

At the last General Election, Will Forster was the Lib Dem candidate in Woking and increased his party’s vote share against the Tories by over 13%, with Labour in a distant third. Since then the Conservatives have lost Blue Wall by-elections to the Lib Dems in Chesham & Amersham, North Shropshire and Tiverton & Honiton.

Will Forster is a life-long local resident who has served the community as a councillor and Mayor, and is now seeking to serve as Woking’s next MP…

[He] said: “I am delighted and honoured to have been selected as the Lib Dem candidate for Woking. As your next MP, I will fight tirelessly to give the people of Woking, a strong and passionate voice, both here and in Westminster.

“That means listening to, engaging with our community, and fighting your corner on the issues that matter most. I hear it time and time again on the doorstep, people are frustrated they never hear from our current Conservative MP. I will never take your vote for granted. I will listen and take action for Woking.

“My two key priorities are the cost of living and the NHS. It is unacceptable that the average family will see their heating costs almost double this winter compared to last year. As your MP, I will lobby for energy bills to be frozen, funded by a windfall tax on the record profits of oil and gas companies.

“Health services are clearly struggling, some people have had to wait more than 12 hours to be treated at local A&Es. Our doctors, nurses and NHS staff work tirelessly but have been badly let down by Tory politicians who are out of their depth.”