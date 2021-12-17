PODCAST – Does North Shropshire signal the end for Boris Johnson?
To discuss Helen Morgan’s stunning victory in the North Shropshire by-election, I welcomed Professor Tim Bale back to Never Mind The Bar Charts. We discussed what happened, its causes and the likely consequences. Here’s what we made of it all:
Show notes
- Helen Morgan wins.
- Alan Wager on tactical voting.
- Caitlin Milazzo on political leaflets.
- Sam Coates interview of Boris Johnson.
- Tim Bale on Twitter.
- Theme tune by Hugo Lee.
“Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.”