Four Lib Dem councillors shortlisted in Cllr awards in England
Many congratulations, and fingers crossed, for four Liberal Democrat councillors in England shortlisted in the Cllr 2022 Awards:
Community Champion
Cllr Susan Goodchild – Central Bedfordshire Council
Leader of the Year
Cllr Ruth Dombey – Sutton London Borough Council
Resilience and Recovery
Cllr Peter McDonald – South Cambridgeshire District Council
Young Councillor of the Year
Cllr Josh Babarinde OBE – Eastbourne Borough Council
