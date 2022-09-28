Political

Four Lib Dem councillors shortlisted in Cllr awards in England

Many congratulations, and fingers crossed, for four Liberal Democrat councillors in England shortlisted in the Cllr 2022 Awards:

Community Champion
Cllr Susan Goodchild – Central Bedfordshire Council

Leader of the Year
Cllr Ruth Dombey – Sutton London Borough Council

Resilience and Recovery
Cllr Peter McDonald – South Cambridgeshire District Council

Young Councillor of the Year
Cllr Josh Babarinde OBE – Eastbourne Borough Council

