Four Lib Dem councillors shortlisted in Cllr awards in England

Liberal Democrat Newswire: monthly newsletter

The Week in Polls (once a week political polling round-up)

Polling UnPacked (daily political polling news)

Mark Pack blog posts and council by-election results: max 1 email per day

Lib Dem news from www.LibDems.org.uk and the media: max 1 email per day

Official Lib Dem news from Scotland: max 1 email per day

Official Lib Dem news from Wales: max 1 email per day

Official Lib Dem news from London: max 1 email per day