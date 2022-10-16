Paul Hartshorn selected by Lib Dems for South Leicestershire

South Leicestershire Liberal Democrats bring the news:

Born in South Leicestershire Paul has lived in the constituency all his life. He is a successful businessman in Blaby who started his technical consulting business thirteen years ago in 2009. He attended local schools and then DeMontfort university, where he studied business and finance. He is also the District Councillor for Blaby South on Blaby District Council.

Under this Conservative government, he has seen this area taken for granted more and more. Prior to the next General Election Paul will be campaigning for:

– Better funding for local pupils as South Leicestershire has the worst per-pupil school funding anywhere in the country.

– Asking why our local police force is one of the poorest funded in the country and why our local NHS Trust is one of the worst performing nationally.

– Campaigning to support local businesses who have been left behind by the Government and need extra support to survive.

– Challenging the government and its local representative not to scrap their ‘Net Zero by 2050’ pledge, something that would be catastrophic for our young people and our planet.

Paul knows that only by working together can we achieve these goals, and he is committed to working with local people, councillors, businesses and other organisations to make it happen.

Geoff Welsh, leader of South Leicestershire Liberal Democrats welcomed Paul’s selection, saying: “Paul will be a wonderful local candidate who is committed to listening to and helping the people of South Leicestershire.

“Local Conservatives have taken this area for granted and seem to think they do not have to do anything to win votes. Local people feel ignored by a Conservative party that is out of touch with their values and priorities.

“The last Prime Minister failed to show any signs of leadership; from allowing his staff to party away during lockdown rules, to letting his cronies squander millions of pounds of taxpayer funds on below standard PPE equipment in order to line their own pockets. And let’s not start on the lies and the sleaze…. It is no wonder that we are seeing local support growing for the Liberal Democrats. The current Prime Minister is also showing signs of making the wrong decisions for the people and not listening to experts.”

Paul Hartshorn, Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for South Leicestershire, said:

“I am delighted to have been selected as the Lib Dem parliamentary candidate for South Leicestershire. It has been my home for all my life and I am determined to be the local champion our local communities need.

“I will make standing up for local people on the issues that matter to them my top campaign priority.

“When I’m out and about people tell me they are tired of being taken for granted and let down by the Conservatives – that they just can’t trust them to do the best for them, their families and businesses. In contrast they see our local councillors and activists working hard for them. They know Liberal Democrats listen and that Liberal Democrats care.”