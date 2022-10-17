Robert Court selected for Derbyshire Dales

Regular readers will have noticed an uptick recently in the pace of Liberal Democrat selections ahead of the next general election.

The latest I have to report on is from Derbyshire:

Robert Court has been selected by the Liberal Democrats as their candidate to contest Derbyshire Dales at the next general election. He stood for the seat at the last General Election in 2019, when the Liberal Democrat share more than doubled. The new Lib Dem Prospective Parliamentary Candidate was a physics teacher, and latterly was headmaster of Birkdale School in Sheffield. He has lived with his wife in the constituency for over 20 years. Robert said, “I am fighting the seat again to stand up for the ordinary people who are suffering from the effects of the Tories’ economic incompetence and hardline right wing policies at this most difficult of times. The Liberal Democrats wish to restore trust, integrity and selflessness to public life and I believe that we offer a home to the politically homeless who feel stranded in the centre ground. And furthermore, as a Green Lib Dem, I believe it’s vital that care for the environment remains at the top of the political agenda despite all the other problems we are facing.” Claire Cadogan, Chair of Derbyshire Dales Liberal Democrats, said, “We are delighted that Robert has agreed to stand again. Although we had thought that a general election was at least a year away, the Truss-Kwarteng ‘mini budget’ has been such a disaster for the UK economy, who knows what is going to happen. It is good to know that we have a superb candidate in place, ready to take the fight to the Tories whenever the election might be.”

One factor determining the timing of selections is the availability of volunteer Returning Officers. So if you think this might be role for yourself, please do consider it.

See all the Liberal Democrat PPCs selected and publicly announced so far here.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)

