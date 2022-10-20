Gains for Lib Dems in this week’s by-elections

Five principle authority council by-elections this week, with a full slate of Liberal Democrat candidates.

Before we get to the results, congratulations to two Liberal Democrat councillors:

Now to the results, and starting with a great gain by Richard Morris in Mole Valley constituency:

Two other seats fell to the Liberal Democrats in by-elections this week too, both in Beaconsfield and in an area that will move into Sarah Green’s Chesham & Amersham constituency under boundary changes. See details in the parish and town council section below.

But there was also:

Commiserations to Ciaran Urry-Tuttiett on that wafer thin loss.

Elsewhere:

Congratulations to David Kent on such a huge swing, taking the Lib Dems up into second place – and such a close second place too.

Thank you to Nick Ramsay for being the Lib Dem candidate.

Thank you to Brian Howe for being the Lib Dem candidate.

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections as it’s only those for which comprehensive results are available. But this week, these by-elections at the town/parish/community council level did catch my eye, especially as I’d been out canvassing in Beaconsfield earlier in the week for our candidates Christine Adali and Susanne Hardvendel:

