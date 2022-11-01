Rob Herd selected by Lib Dems for Chester by-election

ChesterLive reports:

Chester school teacher Rob Herd has been confirmed as Lib Dem candidate for the City of Chester by-election…

Rob is a languages teacher from Chester who first came to the city in 2009 to work as general manager at The Living Room bar and restaurant on St Werburgh Street. He is now head of modern languages and has taught at schools both in Chester and St Helens.

Rob also served as a governor at Boughton Heath Academy in Great Boughton for four years and is now a governor at a local primary school and a parish councillor. He is also a trustee at Cheshire, Warrington and Halton Race and Equality Centre.

The Liberal Democrat candidate said that the Government had “taken Chester for granted” and that the area deserved a local champion to fight for action on the cost of living emergency and local health service crisis.