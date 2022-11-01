Freddie Van Mierlo selected by Lib Dems for Henley constituency

The Oxford Mail reports:

A county councillor has been selected by the Liberal Democrats as the party’s parliamentary candidate for Henley.

Freddie Van Mierlo was chosen to stand as the Lib Dems candidate in the next general election, in a bid to win the seat from the Conservatives…

Cllr Van Mierlo, 33, who represents Chalgrove and Watlington on Oxfordshire County Council, said: “My main reason to stand is that I love being a county councillor and I love serving the community…

“The state of the NHS is one of my priorities, my whole family works for the NHS and what is happening to it is not acceptable and I really want to change that.

“This is what I want to focus on, as well as the climate emergency, which the Tories are not seeing as a priority.”