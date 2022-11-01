Emily Davey on living with multiple sclerosis

The Guardian reports:

Emily Davey, a housing expert and Liberal Democrat councillor who has been married to the party leader for 17 years, said revealing her longstanding medical condition was “not a decision lightly made” but she had deteriorated during lockdown and was aware others were struggling…

She is frustrated that public health gets pushed down the priority list while the NHS is in crisis, which simply exacerbates the problems in urgent care. A shortage of physiotherapists is a particular problem for those with mobility issues, along with the closure of NHS exercise classes.

“You’ve got to get ahead of things,” she said. “If you just spend your time firefighting, you’re just going to have more people you need, for example, to operate on. Lockdown was completely the right thing to do but we’ve also got to recognise that there was a price in people’s mobility to be paid.”…

Emily has not had an attack in 10 years. She has brain scans every year and self-injects three times a week to keep the condition at bay. Physiotherapy and exercise – she swims several times a week – are key to managing her symptoms.