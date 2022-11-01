Political

PODCAST – Talking political polling, with the No Man’s Land podcast

I recently appeared on the No Man’s Land podcast, which describes itself as a, “pod on politics and centrism, for those stuck between political trenches”. But rather than talk about whether or not the Liberal Democrats should aim to be centrist, we talked political polling.

Hope you enjoy the conversation, which we recorded before Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister:

Show notes

