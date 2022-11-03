Mike Martin selected for Tunbridge Wells

Due to his military expertise and use of social media to cover what has been happening in Ukraine, Mike Martin has become one of the most followed Liberal Democrats on Twitter.

He is now also one of the party’s Prospective Parliamentary Candidates (PPCs), having been picked by members in Tunbridge Wells:

Mike lives in Tunbridge Wells with his wife and baby daughter. He started his career in the British Army and served with distinction as a Political Officer in Afghanistan. His job was to talk to all sides in the conflict, and build relationships. In fact, he invented that job for the British military, and a new unit was created as a result. Since leaving the army, he has been a senior executive in a global charity that works to bring people and communities together. Now, he runs his own business advising organisations on how to understand and navigate conflicts. Over the years, he’s written several books on psychology, conflict, and travel. Mike’s also conducted expeditions across war zones, and skippered boats across oceans.

Followers of Mike on Twitter will have become familiar with his penchant for poorly drawn maps. It’s good to see him expanding his crayon cartography to politics:

See all the Liberal Democrat PPCs selected and publicly announced so far here.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)

