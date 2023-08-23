Political

New Lib Dem HQ opens in Tunbridge Wells

It was off to Tunbridge Wells earlier this week, somewhere with an iconic place in British culture and a long tradition of voting Conservative, particularly at Parliamentary elections. But since last year it has a Lib Dem council leader and it now has a new Lib Dem office too, which I officially opened along with Mike Martin (known widely outside politics for his ‘artful’ maps of the war in Ukraine).

I think this was the first time I’ve cut a ribbon to open somewhere. Just kissing babies left on the bucket list…

