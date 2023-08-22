Political

Second Town Council calls on Nadine Dorries to keep her word

The BBC reports a second Town Council joining Flitwick in calling for Nadine Dorries to resign:

Shefford Town Council has written to Ms Dorries accusing her of having “scant interest” in her constituency…

The town’s mayor, Ken Pollard, told the BBC her constituency office in Shefford closed down a few years ago and was now a dance studio.

“It got to the point where it was difficult to contact Nadine on any level,” he said.

The council also raised questions about Ms Dorries’s commitment to her role as MP, as she had not spoken in the Commons since July 2022 and last voted in April.

Here’s the letter from Shefford Town Council to Nadine Dorries in full:

Shefford Town Council letter to Nadine Dorries

On 9 June Nadine Dorries said she was resigning “with immediate effect”.

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis

"*" indicates required fields

Email*
Name*
What would you like to receive?*
If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

One response to “Second Town Council calls on Nadine Dorries to keep her word”

  1. I think the people of Mid Bedfordshire should petition the PM call a by election so we can get another MP

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.