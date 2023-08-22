Second Town Council calls on Nadine Dorries to keep her word

The BBC reports a second Town Council joining Flitwick in calling for Nadine Dorries to resign:

Shefford Town Council has written to Ms Dorries accusing her of having “scant interest” in her constituency…

The town’s mayor, Ken Pollard, told the BBC her constituency office in Shefford closed down a few years ago and was now a dance studio.

“It got to the point where it was difficult to contact Nadine on any level,” he said.

The council also raised questions about Ms Dorries’s commitment to her role as MP, as she had not spoken in the Commons since July 2022 and last voted in April.