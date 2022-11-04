25% swing in Salisbury as Lib Dems gain seat from Conservatives

Lots of seats changing hands in this week’s council by-elections so let’s get straight to the results.

That’s a 25% swing for new Lib Dem councillor Sam Charleston. There was also a parish council gain at the same time, on which see below.

Congratulations to new councillor Natalie Warren-Green and commiserations to Lawrence Zeegen who just missed out.

More results as they come from Bridge and Bridge Without, City of London; Selsdon Vale and Forestdale, Croydon (Lib Dem candidate – George Holland); and Buckie, Moray (Les Tarr, defending a seat the Lib Dems unexpectedly won unopposed last time).

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections as it’s only those for which comprehensive results are available. But this week, this by-elections at the town/parish/community council level did catch my eye:

As well as the Wiltshire Council gain, there was also a Lib Dem gain for Salisbury City (parish) Council:

Congratulations to new councillor, Lynne Blackwood.

