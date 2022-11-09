Lib Dems: Strip Gavin Williamson of his knighthood if found guilty of bullying

A Liberal Democrat press release brings the news:

The Liberal Democrats have written to the Forfeiture Committee, calling for Gavin Williamson to be stripped of his knighthood if the complaints against him are upheld.

In a letter to the committee’s chair Sir Chris Wormald, Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain said that the serious allegations against Williamson risked bringing the whole honours system into disrepute.

She also called on Rishi Sunak to confirm he would back taking away Gavin Williamson’s knighthood if the investigations into his behaviour find him guilty.

The Forfeiture Committee has the powers to take away knighthoods and will consider any case where there is evidence that the honours system is being brought into disrepute.

Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain MP said:

The complaints being made about Gavin Williamson are extremely serious and suggest a bullying culture at the very top of the Conservative Party. If these complaints are upheld he should be stripped of his knighthood, or else the whole honours system risks being brought into disrepute. Rishi Sunak appointed Williamson to Cabinet despite knowing of serious complaints about his behaviour. Since then he sat on his hands for days instead of taking action. The very least Sunak could do now is confirm he would support taking Williamson’s knighthood away if the investigations into his behaviour find him guilty.

The full letter from Wendy Chamberlain reads:

Dear Sir Chris Wormald,

I am writing to raise the case of Sir Gavin Williamson, and to urge you to consider removing his knighthood if he is found guilty of the bullying behaviour he currently stands accused of.

In recent days, several extremely concerning allegations have been made about Gavin Williamson’s past behaviour. These include complaints made by former Chief Whip Wendy Morton about bullying text messages, and a senior civil servant who alleges that Mr Williamson told them to “slit your throat” and has since made a formal complaint to Parliament’s bullying watchdog. On top of this, former Deputy Chief Whip Anne Milton has claimed that Mr Williamson once boasted of “owning” a Conservative MP after offering him financial help.

All of these complaints suggest a pattern of behaviour that is not in keeping with the high standards expected of recipients of honours, who as stated by the Forfeiture Committee should remain good citizens and role models.

The Forfeiture Committee states that it will consider withdrawing honours from individuals if their behaviour results in censure by a regulatory or a professional body, or any other behaviour that is deemed to bring the honours system into disrepute.

I therefore would urge you to consider withdrawing Gavin Williamson’s knighthood if the serious allegations made against him are upheld in the numerous investigations currently being undertaken, including by the Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme.

Yours sincerely,

Wendy Chamberlain MP

Liberal Democrat Chief Whip

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis