Wendy Chamberlain raises questions over Gavin Williamson’s knighthood

Gavin Williamson, the walking advertisement for how embarrassing some political honours are and a walking snub to those who really do deserve their knighthoods, might not be a knight forever:

The forfeiture committee, part of the Cabinet Office, considers cases when the holder of an honour has brought the system into disrepute. It can recommend to the King, through the prime minister, that an honour should be removed.

The Liberal Democrats’ chief whip Wendy Chamberlain wrote to the committee’s chair Sir Chris Wormald to ask him to “consider withdrawing Gavin Williamson’s knighthood if the serious allegations made against him are upheld”. [The Independent]