How do local councillors think their own party has performed?

Polling from Survation of councillors from different parties shows some striking difference between the parties:

How would you describe your overall satisfaction with the performance of your party locally in 2022?

Conservative councillors: net plus 20

Labour councillors: net plus 73

Lib Dem councillors: net plus 92

How would you describe your overall satisfaction with the performance of your party nationally in 2022?

Conservative councillors: net minus 53

Labour councillors: net plus 65

Lib Dem councillors: net plus 56

To what extent, if at all, do you think favourably or unfavourably towards [leader of their own party]?

Conservative councillors: net plus 57 for Sunak

Labour councillors: net plus 67 for Starmer

Lib Dem councillors: net plus 80 for Davey

Get the essential polling book