Dr Anna Fryer selected for Stretford & Urmston by-election

The appointment of Labour MP Kate Green as Deputy Mayor of Greater Manchester means a Parliamentary by-election on 15 December.

Congratulations to Anna Fryer, just selected as the Liberal Democrat candidate:

The local party adds:

Anna is a senior mental health doctor at Trafford General Hospital. She moved from Cumbria to undertake her medical training at Wythenshawe Hospital in 2000. Specialising in liaison psychiatry, Anna provides medical oversight to the Mental Health Liaison team working with patients across the hospital. She is an active member of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, and a governor of the local Mental Health NHS trust.

Anna joined the Lib Dems in 2016 after being inspired by then-Lib Dem MP Norman Lamb’s tireless campaigning for equality of care between mental and physical health, and for a better care system.

Anna is a respected local campaigner who previously stood for Stretford and Urmston in the 2017 and 2019 General Elections. She lives in Stretford with her husband and two children.

Anna says “Working in mental health, I have seen how the pandemic and cost of living crisis have hurt our community in many different ways. However these difficult circumstances have also brought out the best in us. It has been inspiring to see so many people in Stretford and Urmston working together to help their neighbours”.