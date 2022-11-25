Lib Dems gain council seat from Conservatives

First up an unusual Wednesday council by-election this week:

Then also four on Thursday, with three Lib Dem candidates in them:

Congratulations to new Liberal Democrat councillor, Nick Stuart.

As the local paper reports:

It’s fifth time lucky for a Liberal Democrat, Cllr Nick Stuart, as he secures a landslide victory in Brighstone, Calbourne and Shalfleet, winning a seat on the Isle of Wight Council… He said: “It has been a long time coming. I have stood four times previously, unsuccessfully. “The critical thing is to listen to voters, understand what the issues are and put that forward, with the values we hold.”

Thank you to Phil Ray for being the Lib Dem candidate in a by-election marked by Conservative splits, as Andrew Teale reports:

Defending for the Conservatives is Fraser McFarland, the chairman of the Bassetlaw branch of the party and chief of staff for the local MP Brendan Clarke-Fraser. His candidature appears to have exposed some splits in the Bassetlaw Conservatives: councillor Gerald Bowers, who was the leader of the Conservative group on Bassetlaw council, quit the party in protest at McFarland’s selection and is now an independent councillor.

Brian Meichen was the Liberal Democrat candidate – thank you.

Details of one more result, a Labour hold in Sefton, Linacre to come.

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections as it’s only those for which comprehensive results are available.

Understanding the opinion polls

For understanding what is happening in politics, by-elections have the advantage of being real votes in real ballot boxes. But the opinion polls have the advantage of trying to be a representative sample of voters, not just those in the places that happen to have by-elections. To understand the polls properly – and what they do and don’t really tell us – see my book, Polling UnPacked: The History, Uses and Abuses of Political Opinion Polls.

Get by-election results by email

If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:

