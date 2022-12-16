Robert Reiss selected by Lib Dems for Penistone and Stocksbridge
A little bit more about Robert:
Rob grew up in south Lincolnshire as the son of doctors, seeing day to day the difference that efficient and well supported public services can have on peoples lives. He moved to Sheffield to study before starting work in a local steelworks as a project manager.
Rob joined the Lib Dems the day after the 2015 General Election and has a passion for understanding how liberal ideas and policies can empower working class communities. In his spare time he helps run a soup kitchen with his wife and supports the Hong Kong community of Sheffield integrate and feel at home in the city.
Alongside his candidacy for Penistone and Stocksbridge, he is also the candidate for the East Ecclesfield Ward of Sheffield City Council in 2023.
See all the Liberal Democrat PPCs selected and publicly announced so far here.
Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections
If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)
"*" indicates required fields
Leave a Reply