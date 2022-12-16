Robert Reiss selected by Lib Dems for Penistone and Stocksbridge

A little bit more about Robert:

Rob grew up in south Lincolnshire as the son of doctors, seeing day to day the difference that efficient and well supported public services can have on peoples lives. He moved to Sheffield to study before starting work in a local steelworks as a project manager.

Rob joined the Lib Dems the day after the 2015 General Election and has a passion for understanding how liberal ideas and policies can empower working class communities. In his spare time he helps run a soup kitchen with his wife and supports the Hong Kong community of Sheffield integrate and feel at home in the city.

Alongside his candidacy for Penistone and Stocksbridge, he is also the candidate for the East Ecclesfield Ward of Sheffield City Council in 2023.