Lib Dems gain council seats in Lincolnshire, Hampshire

One Parliamentary and six principal authority council by-elections this week, including some good news for the Liberal Democrats on the candidate front:

On to the results:

Congratulations to new Lib Dem councillor Murray Turner for scoring that Lib Dem gain.

And a second gain too:

Congratulations to new councillor, Jason Sangster.

Elsewhere:

Thank you to Lib Dem candidate Geoffrey Matthews.

That second place for Kate Smith was the first time the Lib Dems have finished better than third in this ward. Promising progress!

Thank you to Allan Vickerman for putting the Lib Dems back on the ballot here after last time’s no-show.

Thank you to Lib Dem candidate Trevor Powell.

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections as it’s only those for which comprehensive results are available. But this week, this by-election at the town/parish/community council level did catch my eye:

