Top podcaster selected by Liberal Democrats

There are lots of ways to describe John Potter: councillor, podcaster, video maker. Now there’s a new one: Prospective Parliamentary Candidate.

The idea of a snap election under old Parliamentary boundaries suddenly seems a bit more attractive…

See all the Liberal Democrat PPCs selected and publicly announced so far here.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)

