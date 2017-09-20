Liberal Democrat podcasts

Welcome to my list of podcasts dedicated to, or primarily about, the Liberal Democrats. Do let me know of any additions or corrections; thank you!

The Limehouse Podcast

The longest-running and best-named Liberal Democrat podcast, The Limehouse Podcast is named in honour of the Limehouse Declaration that founded the SDP.

Its blurb:

Interviews from the world of politics, along with weekly discussions on London issues and national analysis of all things Brexit, NHS and environmental. International quarrels will be rounded up and smoothed out and a general sense of well-being will be organised.

The Limehouse Podcast is available on iTunes and Soundcloud.

Liberated

Debuting just ahead of the Liberal Democrat autumn conference in September 2017, Liberated has at its heart regular interviews with party leader Vince Cable.

Its blurb:

Vince Cable talks policy, politics and changing Britain’s future… And find out how you can help the Lib Dems win.

Liberated is available on iTunes and Soundcloud.

Note: the Liberal Democrat Voice podcast series is still available, though no new posts have appeared since 2011.