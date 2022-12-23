Conservatives gain seat from Labour in last by-election of 2022

Just the one principal authority council by-election this week, rounding off the year:

Thank you to Tracy Jacobs for being the Liberal Democrat candidate, and thank you to everyone this year who has been a Lib Dem candidate, agent, teller, canvassing, deliverer, poster site, data cruncher or one of a dozen other roles that go into getting the Liberal Democrats on the ballot paper and into office.

Local government is both important in its own right and a crucial part of the party’s national fortunes too.

Thank you for your contribution to the party’s continued rebuilding during this year.

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections as it’s only those for which comprehensive results are available.

Understanding the opinion polls

For understanding what is happening in politics, by-elections have the advantage of being real votes in real ballot boxes. But the opinion polls have the advantage of trying to be a representative sample of voters, not just those in the places that happen to have by-elections. To understand the polls properly – and what they do and don’t really tell us – see my book, Polling UnPacked: The History, Uses and Abuses of Political Opinion Polls.

Get by-election results by email

If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:

