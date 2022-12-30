1 in 10 eligible for free school meals aren’t registered for them

The TES reports:

New analysis from the Liberal Democrats suggests 234,500 pupils entitled to FSM [Free School Meals] in England are not registered for them…

The Department for Education has admitted that more than one in ten pupils who are eligible for a FSM are not registered for them.

The party’s analysis suggests 132,988 of these will be in primary school and another 92,344 attend state-funded secondary schools.

However infant-aged children, from four to seven-years-old, who have not registered for FSMs would still be receiving lunches under the universal infant free school meals scheme, introduced in 2014 by the Coalition Government.

The Liberal Democrats have pointed out in these cases their schools will not attract pupil premium funding unless they also apply for benefits-related FSM.