Lib Dem town councillor wows with his cannon knowledge on The Apprentice

Whitchurch Town Councillor Gregory Ebbs is one of the contestants in the new series of The Apprentice. He’s been putting his knowledge of military antiques to good use:

As the show’s blurb says about him:

With a stint firing cannons in Malta on his CV, Gregory’s career history is certainly a little different to that of the average Apprentice contestant – but he reckons that “being slightly more unusual than most” will give him the edge on the show, as he has “diverse experience in different fields” and is willing “to try things that very few people will do”. “Some people might think, ‘Why did you go to Malta to fire cannons when you could be earning so much more in the City of London?’” he adds. “But I would say, a willingness to try different things and not be afraid to be slightly different is one of my biggest strengths”. Gregory reckons he has “the experience and the vision” to become Lord Sugar’s business partner – and believes that his company is “leading the way in e-commerce for antiques”.

