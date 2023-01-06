Laura Gordon stands down as Sheffield Hallam PPC

Earlier today, Laura Gordon announced that she’s standing down as the Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC) in Sheffield Hallam:

All the best for your health Laura.

