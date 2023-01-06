Political

Laura Gordon stands down as Sheffield Hallam PPC

Earlier today, Laura Gordon announced that she’s standing down as the Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC) in Sheffield Hallam:

It was a great privilege to be the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for Sheffield Hallam at the last election and to be re-selected this time around. However having faced a number of health challenges in 2022, I have decided to step back and focus on recovery. I would like to thank the people of Sheffield Hallam who have supported me in recent years and always been so kind and welcoming on the doorstep. Together we have achieved so much and I'm proud of the campaigns we ran, from opposing Labour's disastrous tree-felling programme to winning the fight to save the walk-in centre from closure. I would also like to thank those who volunteered for my campaign. The Sheffield Lib Dems are a strong team and I look forward to working together to deliver change at all levels and across the city. For too long the Labour party has taken Sheffield for granted and it's time we elected a strong local champion who will stand up for our area. Laura Gordon

All the best for your health Laura.

See all the Liberal Democrat PPCs selected and publicly announced so far here.

