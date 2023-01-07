Ann Glaze re-elected chair of London Lib Dems

Results of the contest to be chair of London Region Liberal Democrats are in, as winner Ann Glaze reported in an email to party members which also included news of the party’s London Assembly selections:

I am delighted to be writing to you as Chair of London Liberal Democrats once again after being re-elected by members. Thank you to my fellow candidate Chris Maines for bringing such energy and ideas to a close-run campaign. I know he has a lot to contribute to London, as he has been doing over so many years, and I hope to work with him on our common goals. Thank you also to Mike Shellens for his work as the Returning Officer – one of the many volunteer roles the Liberal Democrats could not do without.

It is the start of an important and exciting period for London Liberal Democrats, with a general election on the horizon and the next London Assembly election less than 18 months away. Boris Johnson may have gone, but the Tories remain – and in London, too many areas are being let down by Labour, both at City Hall and council level. We must change this.

As a party, our candidates are the spokespeople for our liberal values and policies, whether they are campaigning or already elected – so our candidate selections are crucial. The selection process for our London Assembly candidates has begun, with the advert inviting applications now live on the national website. The Mayoral selection will follow later this year.