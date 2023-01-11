Lib Dems act to get anti-slavery watchdog appointed

The Independent reports:

A law is to be tabled in parliament aiming to force the appointment of an anti-slavery watchdog, after the government left the post vacant while planning to make it harder for victims to gain support.

There has been no Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner since April 2022, and following an unexplained eight-month delay to the appointment Suella Braverman has scrapped the recruitment process…

A bill being tabled by the Liberal Democrats on Thursday would introduce safeguards by giving parliament the power to appoint an Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner if the post is left vacant for three months or more…

The party’s home affairs spokesperson, Alistair Carmichael, said change was necessary after “months of Conservative inaction”.

“Yet again, the Conservative’s dithering, delay and broken promises are letting vulnerable people down,” he added.