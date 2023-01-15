Johnson says he’s going to restand in his seat, but…

Boris Johnson is letting us know that he is neither going to stand down from Parliament nor seek a safer seat. Instead, he will restand in his current constituency:

Sources close to Mr Johnson reportedly confirmed the former PM’s intention to run again for the seat where he has been the MP since 2015. But with allies of Mr Johnson still pushing for him to oust Mr Sunak, perhaps after local elections in May, there has been speculation that he may need to find a seat with a bigger Conservative majority. [Evening Standard]

But as it’s Boris Johnson, perhaps we shouldn’t be put too much weight on that…

