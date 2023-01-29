Jonathan Smith selected by Lib Dems for Tatton

The Knutsford Guardian reports:

Liberal Democrats have selected their candidate for the next General Election.

Jonathan Smith, 70, who stood for the party in the 2019 election, hopes to become the constituency’s new MP…

In 2019, the Liberal Democrats achieved one of the best results across the north west in Tatton. Jonathan increased the party’s vote by 74 per cent and the percentage of the total vote almost doubled from nine per cent to almost 16 per cent.

Jonathan, who has lived in Bowdon for almost 30 years, said: “… My message to the voters of Tatton is, it doesn’t have to be this way. You don’t have to put up, anymore, with an MP representing a discredited party and a shameful Government.“