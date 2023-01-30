Nadine Dorries broke rules – official watchdog

The BBC reports:

Nadine Dorries has been accused by Parliament’s anti-corruption watchdog of breaking the ministerial code by not consulting it before taking a TV job.

The former culture secretary will host a new talk show, Friday Night With Nadine, on TalkTV from 3 February.

Lord Pickles, chair of the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), said it was informed of her decision to take up the role on Friday.

“Failing to seek and await advice” was a breach of the rules, he told her.

In a separate letter to Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden, Lord Pickles recommended that “given the transparent nature” of the role, it would be “disproportionate to take any further action in this case”.