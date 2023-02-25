Political

Latest YouGov data shows support for reform of both Houses of Commons and Lords

The latest YouGov tracker data shows the most popular options for both the House of Commons and the House of Lords is reform – a new electoral system for the Commons and elections for the Lords.

Should we change our current British voting system - YouGov data
How should the House of Lords be made up of - YouGov data

That first tracker data matches up with last year’s news that support for PR hit the highest level since the British Social Attitudes survey started.

