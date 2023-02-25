Latest YouGov data shows support for reform of both Houses of Commons and Lords
The latest YouGov tracker data shows the most popular options for both the House of Commons and the House of Lords is reform – a new electoral system for the Commons and elections for the Lords.
That first tracker data matches up with last year’s news that support for PR hit the highest level since the British Social Attitudes survey started.
