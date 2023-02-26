Canvasing in Hounslow with Chaitan Shah
This weekend I’ve been just one of many Liberal Democrats out campaigning with Chaitan Shah ahead of the Heston West council by-election in early March.
It’s classic Labour neglect territory: an area with a large Labour council majority and an even larger litany of local neglect with problems like dumped rubbish and pot holes around almost every corner.
Do go help if you can!
