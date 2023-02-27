Wells Liberal Democrats re-select Tessa Munt

A local press release brings the news:

Wells Liberal Democrats are thrilled to announce that Tessa Munt has been selected as the Party’s Parliamentary Candidate at the next General Election.

Tessa was the Member of Parliament for Wells from 2010 – 2015, winning the seat from the Conservatives and ending their 87-year rule. Tessa is passionate about representing residents and organisations in our community once again.

A prolific community campaigner, Tessa is known for listening actively to locals and has an outstanding reputation and proven track record which includes strong opposition to MPs holding second jobs, and campaigning to keep our rivers, streams and sea clean.

Tessa has a long-standing commitment to openness and transparency, demonstrated by being the first MP to publish her tax returns and record every gift received while serving as MP.

Tessa has held regular surgeries in the constituency’s city, towns, villages and hamlets and her record of 704 MP’s surgeries remains the highest of all MPs.

As MP for Wells, Tessa co-ordinated the campaign to keep the Bishop of Bath & Wells in the Bishop’s Palace and secured £51m in funding for cancer equipment for local hospitals. Tessa stuck by her principles and resigned from her ministerial post in Government after voting against fracking.

Commenting on her selection as Parliamentary Candidate Tessa said:

Somerset is my home and always will be. I couldn’t be more dedicated to our area, and I am committed to standing up for our part of Somerset in Westminster! I am convinced that Wells needs an MP who lives in the area, is accessible to local people and genuinely cares about Somerset. With my loyalty, energy and experience, I am ready to serve the residents and organisations of Wells again!

