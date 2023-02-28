Helen Campbell selected by Lib Dems for Hertford and Stortford

The Bishop’s Stortford Independent reports:

Liberal Democrats have picked their candidate to wrestle the Hertford and Stortford constituency from the Conservatives at the next General Election.

Helen Campbell, a Hertfordshire County Council member for St Albans North and former business journalist, came to Bishop’s Stortford with her party’s deputy leader, Daisy Cooper, to launch the Lib Dems’ campaign for the East Herts district and Stortford town council elections on May 4.

Helen, who lives in St Albans, said: “I am absolutely delighted to be selected by the Hertford and Stortford Liberal Democrats to be their candidate in the next General Election.

“I am especially pleased to be selected where the Liberal Democrats are the opposition on the district and county councils and are leading the way in holding the Conservatives to account.

“I’ve already spoken to hundreds of residents in our area. They’re telling me that the cost-of-living crisis is really tough for them, they’re concerned about large developments without the right infrastructure, they’re struggling to see a doctor or dentist and they feel like they’ve been left without a voice.”