Former Labour councillor joins Lib Dems in Cumberland

The News & Star reports:

The Liberal Democrat group on Cumberland Council are celebrating as councillor Chris Wills joins the group.

The city councillor and the Upperby representative on the new Cumberland authority quit Labour last month…

Councillor Chris Wills said: “We face some challenging times ahead and residents in Upperby Ward, and elsewhere are worried about the cost of living, crime local services and the environment.

“My priority is to work hard for residents in Upperby Ward, and I know I can best do that as part of as part of a hard-working team of Liberal Democrat councillors.”

Councillor Tim Pickstone, Cumberland leader of the Lib Dems, said: “We’re delighted that Chris has joined the Liberal Democrat Party and joined the Liberal Democrat Group on Cumberland Council.”