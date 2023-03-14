Small boats bill lacks a basic sense of British compassion
Alistair Carmichael speaking in the House of Commons on the Conservative Party’s small boats bill:
The truth of the matter is that many people who deserve asylum and are entitled to asylum at present, if this bill passes, will not get it. And what would be the consequence of that? They will be sent away and many of them will die. That is why this house should reject this bill tonight.
