Ed Davey calls for BBC chair to resign

Comments from three senior Liberal Democrats on the Gary Lineker affair:

And on, ahem, the BBC:

Pressure is growing on BBC chairman Richard Sharp to resign amid the Gary Lineker impartiality row.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the presenter’s suspension “has shown failure at the top”.

Mr Sharp’s appointment is being investigated over his relationship with Boris Johnson. He denies wrongdoing.

But ex-BBC head Greg Dyke said the Sharp allegations had “helped fuel the perception” the corporation bowed to government pressure on Lineker.

