Lib Dems gain council seat from SNP in Edinburgh

Three principal authority council by-elections this week and, hooray, a full slate of Liberal Democrat candidates.

First up, a very impressive second place in a ward where we didn’t stand before for Lib Dem candidate Chaitan Shah in Hounslow:

Next, a Lib Dem gain from the SNP in Scotland:

Congratulations to new councillor Fiona Bennett and her team.

Finally, another Labour ward and another promising Lib Dem improvement, up into second place:

Thank you to Allen Windsor for being the Liberal Democrat candidate.

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections as it’s only those for which comprehensive results are available.

