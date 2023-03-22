Are Lib Dems really the most opposed to more money being spent on potholes?

From Deltapoll:

Generally speaking, would you say that you support or oppose each of the following policies, announced in the Budget?

Increase funding to fill in potholes in roads 2019 Conservatives – 3% oppose

2019 Labour – 12% oppose

2019 Lib Dem – 13% oppopse

Lib Dems most likely to oppose extra money for fighting potholes? That doesn’t sound right.

And indeed, one shouldn’t read too much into this for three reasons:

The question is about both attitudes towards potholes and attitudes toward the Conservative government’s budget. It’s common to see answers to such questions tilted by partisanship; for example, many 2019 Labour voters seeing the measure as a Conservative measure and so one they disagree with rather than seeing the measures as being just a question purely about potholes. Crosstabs can involve quite small numbers of people. For example, there were (pre-weighting) only 62 2019 Lib Dems in the poll. Add to that the smallness of the difference between 12% and 13% and this is all well within reasonable margins of error. I’ve pulled a fast one by only quoting the oppose figures. The support figures don’t form a neat pattern (and it’s a good example too therefore of the point I wrote about in Polling UnPacked about the need to look at all numbers).

Get the essential polling book